Marvis June Maffeo, passed into heaven surrounded by her devoted family on September 13th at age 86.
Marvis was born in Charleston, WV, grew up in Alexandria, VA, and graduated from George Washington High School. Before embarking on a life-long path as a devoted and loving homemaker, she worked at the Pentagon as the secretary for the Army Chief of Civil Affairs and Military Government. Marvis met her husband of 63 years, Thomas, at the Army Navy Officers Club in May of 1955 and they married in April 1956 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA.
In February 1957 she and her new husband left the Washington D.C. area when he was released from active duty and took employment with Alcoa in Massena, NY. Also working for Alcoa, Marvis was employed as secretary to the Construction Superintendent. Her first daughter Kathleen was born in December 1958. As Tom's career advanced, they lived in Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit, and Cleveland, welcoming two more daughters along the way, Michelle and Caroline. She chose to stay home with her daughters, raising them with both compassion and high expectations. They are uniquely devoted to her for her incredible wisdom and how she shaped their lives.
In 1980 Tom and Marvis settled in Bel Air, MD. Marvis embraced her new town and enjoyed volunteering for her daughter's schools and within the community. She was Co-Chair of two very successful Decorator Show Houses and held many leadership positions culminating with two terms as President in the 1990's for AMC Cancer Research Center's
Marvis made many long-term friendships from her activities with AMC and at Maryland Golf & Country Club's 9-hole golf and doubles tennis, as well as her bridge groups. She took all activities seriously and greatly enjoyed the camaraderie of her many friends. Marvis enjoyed traveling (but not camping) and loved the beach, she and Tom visited 45 states and 20 countries during their marriage. Marvis was renowned in the family for her culinary abilities and took great pride in always providing sumptuous meals in her lovely home.
As the years passed, Marvis's greatest joy was spending time with her daughters and grandchildren or shopping for gifts for them. She was very gracious and enjoyed time with her family and wanted to teach and transfer everything she knew to her daughters and grandchildren to ensure they were both successful and safe.
Marvis is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Maffeo; Daughters Kathleen and (Tom) Tillman, Colorado Springs, CO, Michelle and (Bill) Fehrmann, Darlington, MD, Caroline and (Brian) Alexander, Lexington, VA; Grandchildren Bill Fehrmann, Chandler Winn, Brenna Tillman, Misha Fehrmann, Katarina Alexander, Phoebe Alexander; Great granddaughter Taytum Kimbro. Marvis is also survived by her sister, Marcella Schelhammer (Fredericksburg, VA.) and was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Gladys (Figgett) Meador, her sister, Maxine Odom, and brother, Lewis Meador Jr.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 141 Hickory Avenue Bel Air, Maryland 21014 at 10:30 am on Friday, September 20, 2019. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 in the Sanctuary. A reception will be held immediately following Mass at St. Margaret's Adult Education Center. The private burial will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marvis's name to the Kaufman Cancer Center or St. Margaret's Catholic Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019