Marvis S. Hayward
Marvis S. Hayward, age 60, of Edgewood, MD departed this life Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services will be Livestreamed via Facebook on "Lisa Scott Funeral Home P.A." page and the funeral home website, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Havre de Grace, MD following services.

Memory tributes and condolences may be given to the family at www.lisascottfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Livestreamed via Facebook on "Lisa Scott Funeral Home P.A." page and the funeral home website
Funeral services provided by
Lisa Scott Funeral Home
552 Lewis Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
