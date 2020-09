On Thursday, September 3, 2020, Mary Angela Almony (nee Melton), join her beloved late husband William Albert Almony; devoted mother of Michael Brian



Baker, Robyn Michele O'Rourke and Jeffrey David Baker; loving sister of Clifford George Melton, Jr. and Stephanie Allen. Also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



Friends may call the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.



