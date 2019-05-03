Home

Mary "Aggie" DiBacco-Miller, 71, passed away on May 1, 2019; loving wife of Robert E. Miller for 41 yrs.; beloved mother of Andrew D. Miller and his wife Maggie Cassidy, and Daniel D. Miller; devoted sister of Rev. John V. DiBacco, Ann Katz, and the late Paul DiBacco; cherished grandmother of Katie, Jonathan, and Alex Miller. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Tuesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349 on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11AM. Interment the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be directed in Aggie's memory to Catholic Charities 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201. A guest register is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 3 to May 5, 2019
