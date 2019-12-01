Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
On November 26, 2019, Mary A. (nee Dannemann) Hurley, beloved wife of Robert G. Hurley, mother of Kathleen M. Dietz, Robert J. Hurley, Angela H. Gahs and husband Thomas, and Mary Susan Rooney and husband Patrick, also survived by four grandchildren, Robert D. Dietz and wife Alka Gandhi, Geoffrey D. Dietz and wife Amber, Lisa M. Gahs, and Katherine A. Gahs, and eight great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road on Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library, [email protected] or The St Michael the Archangel Church Organ Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
