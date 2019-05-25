|
On May 17, 2019; Mary Agnes Plunkett (nee Golden); beloved wife of the late John H. Plunkett; devoted mother of Phil Plunkett, Trudy Dashiell (Rick), Dan Plunkett (Laura), Peggy Hundley (T.J.), Betsy Plunkett and Larry Plunkett; dear sister of Ann Kirstukas, Peggy Cocco and Susie Golden; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; preceded in death by a grandson and 2 sisters.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday May 31 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Nativity, Ridgely Rd. on Saturday June 1 at 10:00 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Johns Hopkins Retina Clinic for The Wilmer Eye Institute, www.secure.jhu.edu/form/wilmer or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 25 to May 30, 2019