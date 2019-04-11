|
Mary A. Simms (NEE Fisher) died peacefully in her sleep on April 5, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Clarence E. Simms, Sr. and devoted mother of 7 children, Mary Ann and husband Raymond Wilhelm, Sr., Doris and husband Brian Schaule, Sr., Clarence E. Simms, Jr. and wife Linda, Anna and husband Robert Langrehr, the late Leroy Simms, Sr. and wife Sharon, Joyce and husband Kirk Faifield, and Janet and husband Michael Caughlin, Sr. Her pride and joy was being the grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church (Corner Community Center) at 5802 Roland Avenue Baltimore, MD 21210 on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to CC-CA Camp and Conference Scholarship Fund, 8814 Kensington Pkwy # 208, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 11, 2019