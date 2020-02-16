|
On February 12, 2020, Mary Adelaide Hollenbaugh, beloved wife of the late Ted Eugene Hollenbaugh; loving mother of R. Wayne Hollenbaugh (Elaine), Gary Hollenbaugh (Kelly), and Kathy Ann Flitcraft (Jeffrey), grandmother of: Jason, Randy, Scott, Todd, John, Kristen, Zachary, Devin and Ethan; great-grandmother of Austin, Colton, Ryan, Christian, Evan, Gabriel, Finnegan, and Teddy; sister of Thomas Cronin (Hedy) and the late John Cronin, William Cronin, Peggy Rivelli, and Claire Arnold; aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors for a memorial gathering on Friday, February 21, from 10:30 – 11 am at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228, where a funeral mass will be held at 11 am.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Charlestown Retirement Benevolent Care Fund, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020