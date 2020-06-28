Mary Agnes McCarville Lewis passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She touched the lives of many and brightened this world for 92 years. Born in Mitchell, SD, on May 9, 1928, to James A. and Eva Smith McCarville, and raised in the town of Armour, SD. Mary Agnes met her husband Fred at the University of Delaware and married in December 1950. They moved to Howard County, MD in 1954, and raised ten children. Mary Agnes remained active in her community throughout her life. A devout Catholic, she played the organ and served on the bereavement committee for many years at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church. She was recognized in 2014 by the Baltimore Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America as "Eagle Mom of the Year", with 7 Eagle Scout sons. From 1981 until her recent health decline, Mary Agnes volunteered at, and supported, Our Daily Bread in Baltimore, organizing her parish to provide and serve meals once a month, initiating an annual charity polo match at the family farm, and raising over $500,000. Mary Agnes and Fred also supported the St. Francis Mission in South Dakota, Howard County General Hospital, the Shrine of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery, and St. Louis Church in Clarksville. In addition to her lifetime of service, she will always be remembered for lighting up the room with her dazzling smile, and for welcoming anyone and everyone to her table and into to her home. Mary Agnes is survived by: her husband of 70 years, Dr. Fred Lewis, children Rick (Suzy); Jim (Anne); Lynn; Tom (Vicki); Tim (Margaret); Joan Lewis Kennedy (Andy); Ted (Lori); Kathleen Lewis Schlichtmann (Don); Mike (Kim); and Jeff (Victoria); 17 grandchildren – Kristen (Dustin) Sorotsky & Kara (Wesley) Shearer; Nick (Lindsay), Jillian, & Melanie Kennedy; Alex Edwards; Danielle & Jake Schlichtmann; Ryan & Natalia Lewis; Kiera, Jared, & Samuel Lewis; Ben & Will Lewis; Federica & Raquel Lewis; four great grandchildren – Hayley & Hunter Sorotsky, Emma Schlichtmann, and Landon Shearer.
Viewing Sunday, 6/28/2020 3-6PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, 12540 Clarksville Pike, Rt 108, Clarksville, MD 21029 301-854-0095 Donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Funeral – Family only due to COVID CONCERNS AND RESTRICTIONS – Monday, 6/29 11AM
For those with compromised immune systems, please join the family in May for a celebration of Mary Agnes's life.
Donations in lieu of flowers: -Our Daily Bread (Baltimore city soup kitchen) c/o Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, Md 21201 www.cc-md.org - contact Erin Boles 667-600-2021.
-The Shrine of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery12290 Folly Quarter Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21042 -shrineofstanthony.org - 410-531-2800
-St. Francis Mission on the Rosebud Lakota Sioux Reservation 350 South Oak Street, PO Box 499, St. Francis, SD 57572 Sfmission.org - 605-747-2361
Viewing Sunday, 6/28/2020 3-6PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, 12540 Clarksville Pike, Rt 108, Clarksville, MD 21029 301-854-0095 Donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Funeral – Family only due to COVID CONCERNS AND RESTRICTIONS – Monday, 6/29 11AM
For those with compromised immune systems, please join the family in May for a celebration of Mary Agnes's life.
Donations in lieu of flowers: -Our Daily Bread (Baltimore city soup kitchen) c/o Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, Md 21201 www.cc-md.org - contact Erin Boles 667-600-2021.
-The Shrine of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery12290 Folly Quarter Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21042 -shrineofstanthony.org - 410-531-2800
-St. Francis Mission on the Rosebud Lakota Sioux Reservation 350 South Oak Street, PO Box 499, St. Francis, SD 57572 Sfmission.org - 605-747-2361
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 28 to Jul. 2, 2020.