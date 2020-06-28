Mary Agnes Lewis
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Agnes McCarville Lewis passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She touched the lives of many and brightened this world for 92 years. Born in Mitchell, SD, on May 9, 1928, to James A. and Eva Smith McCarville, and raised in the town of Armour, SD. Mary Agnes met her husband Fred at the University of Delaware and married in December 1950. They moved to Howard County, MD in 1954, and raised ten children. Mary Agnes remained active in her community throughout her life. A devout Catholic, she played the organ and served on the bereavement committee for many years at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church. She was recognized in 2014 by the Baltimore Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America as "Eagle Mom of the Year", with 7 Eagle Scout sons. From 1981 until her recent health decline, Mary Agnes volunteered at, and supported, Our Daily Bread in Baltimore, organizing her parish to provide and serve meals once a month, initiating an annual charity polo match at the family farm, and raising over $500,000. Mary Agnes and Fred also supported the St. Francis Mission in South Dakota, Howard County General Hospital, the Shrine of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery, and St. Louis Church in Clarksville. In addition to her lifetime of service, she will always be remembered for lighting up the room with her dazzling smile, and for welcoming anyone and everyone to her table and into to her home. Mary Agnes is survived by: her husband of 70 years, Dr. Fred Lewis, children Rick (Suzy); Jim (Anne); Lynn; Tom (Vicki); Tim (Margaret); Joan Lewis Kennedy (Andy); Ted (Lori); Kathleen Lewis Schlichtmann (Don); Mike (Kim); and Jeff (Victoria); 17 grandchildren – Kristen (Dustin) Sorotsky & Kara (Wesley) Shearer; Nick (Lindsay), Jillian, & Melanie Kennedy; Alex Edwards; Danielle & Jake Schlichtmann; Ryan & Natalia Lewis; Kiera, Jared, & Samuel Lewis; Ben & Will Lewis; Federica & Raquel Lewis; four great grandchildren – Hayley & Hunter Sorotsky, Emma Schlichtmann, and Landon Shearer.

Viewing Sunday, 6/28/2020 3-6PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, 12540 Clarksville Pike, Rt 108, Clarksville, MD 21029 301-854-0095 Donaldsonfuneralhome.com

Funeral – Family only due to COVID CONCERNS AND RESTRICTIONS – Monday, 6/29 11AM

For those with compromised immune systems, please join the family in May for a celebration of Mary Agnes's life.

Donations in lieu of flowers: -Our Daily Bread (Baltimore city soup kitchen) c/o Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, Md 21201 www.cc-md.org - contact Erin Boles 667-600-2021.

-The Shrine of St. Anthony at the Franciscan Monastery12290 Folly Quarter Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21042 -shrineofstanthony.org - 410-531-2800

-St. Francis Mission on the Rosebud Lakota Sioux Reservation 350 South Oak Street, PO Box 499, St. Francis, SD 57572 Sfmission.org - 605-747-2361

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 28 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donaldson Funeral Home Pa
12540 Clarksville Pike
Clarksville, MD 21029
(301) 854-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved