Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthews Chapel
Charlotte, NC
1916 - 2019
Mary Aldon
Mary Aldon passed away in her sleep on 12/13/2019 at the age of 103. She was born 5/22/1916 in Baltimore, Maryland to Andrew & Flora Strassner.

She is survived by her children Gay Strojny of Indian Land SC, Candy Edwards of Heartland TX, & Tom Aldon of Flower Mound TX along with 10 grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Andy Aldon, son Jimmy Aldon, grand-daughter Jenna Aldon & her 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

Known to most as Grandmary, she will be remembered for her humility, thoughtfulness & giving nature while being so proud and thankful for the accomplishments of her family.

A memorial service will be held at St. Matthews Chapel, Charlotte, NC at 1:00 on Thursday December 19th, with a celebration of life to follow at the home of Jason & Krissy Enoch. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Venture Drive, #150, Fort Mill, SC 29707, or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
