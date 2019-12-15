|
|
Mary Aldon passed away in her sleep on 12/13/2019 at the age of 103. She was born 5/22/1916 in Baltimore, Maryland to Andrew & Flora Strassner.
She is survived by her children Gay Strojny of Indian Land SC, Candy Edwards of Heartland TX, & Tom Aldon of Flower Mound TX along with 10 grandchildren & 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Andy Aldon, son Jimmy Aldon, grand-daughter Jenna Aldon & her 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Known to most as Grandmary, she will be remembered for her humility, thoughtfulness & giving nature while being so proud and thankful for the accomplishments of her family.
A memorial service will be held at St. Matthews Chapel, Charlotte, NC at 1:00 on Thursday December 19th, with a celebration of life to follow at the home of Jason & Krissy Enoch. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, Palmetto Region, 1057 Red Venture Drive, #150, Fort Mill, SC 29707, or a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019