Mary Alice was born June 10, 1951 to Joan and Thomas Samuel Glass in Frederick Maryland. She had two sisters, Judy who preceded her in death and Ann who survives her. Mary grew up with her family in Frederick County and Rockville Maryland. As early as middle school, Mary showed interest and talent in Art. After graduating from Richard Montgomery High School, she attended Frostburg State College, graduating with a degree in Education and Art. While studying at Frostburg, she met and married Edward Copper. They divorced in 1976. Mary moved to Columbia Maryland beginning a long career teaching Art to elementary and middle school students. She taught for 26 years and was twice chosen Columbia magazine's Best Teacher. Also notable in her career, Mary traveled to Paris in 1985 to attend two semesters of NYU's Graduate School program in Humanities, affiliated with the Louvre. Mary inspired her students with cross media curriculum including Native American tales from Black Elk Speaks and a variety of imaginative literary sources. She was a knowledgeable advocate for gifted and talented education. As a friend, Mary's lively and creative talent made her a source of innovation and surprise. She was able to present spell-binding sensual contrasts in paint, sculpture, triptychs, fabric artwork, and jewelry art pieces. She was fond of Edna St. Vincent Millay's poetry; "I Being a Born a Woman Distressed" was a favorite. Mary overcame both addiction and chronic illness. She spent over 30 years in recovery sponsoring many in support. The effects of her generosity and irrepressible creativity will remain influential for a long time. She is loved and missed. Mary is survived by her sister Anne Andreas a retired business woman; and three nephews – Ethan and Benjamin Andreas, 41, and Mathew Andreas 36, all married and settled in professional careers. A private commemoration is planned.



