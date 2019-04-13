On April 10, 2019, Beloved Sister of Mercy Mary Amata May, at Stella Maris Hospice in Timonium. She was 88 years old and had been a Sister of Mercy for 70 years. Raised in Savannah, GA, she was educated by Mercy sisters for 12 years, and entered the community at Mount Washington in 1948. She held degrees from Mount Saint Agnes College and Emory University. Her primary ministry was education and she taught grades one through twelve in various schools in AL, GA, and MD. Alumnae of Mercy High School in Baltimore will remember Sister Amata for her skill in teaching higher level mathematics, and for her success in making math understandable even to the most resistant students. Survivors include a sister, Justine May Cooney, and 5 nieces and nephews. Final services on April 16, 2019, at Stella Maris, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd, with viewing from 10 to 11, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary