Mary and James Witten
Mary Joe Witten, 81, and husband, James D., Witten, Sr., 82 of Brooklyn Park, Maryland passed away on, July 2, 2020. They were married 64 years. Jim and Mary were the beloved parents of James D. Witten, Jr. (Brenda), David A. Witten (Gail), Steven A. Witten, and Judy D. Boyle (Michael); Mary was the dear sister of Norma Roberts, Shirley Farmer Phillips, Sandra Sue Stroupe, Roger and James Harrison (Peggy) and the late Jeanita and brother-in-laws, Harry Roberts, Ray Farmer and Bob Stroupe. Jim was the dear brother of the late Mary Tidwell-Altizer and Betty Tidwell-Wyatt and cherished uncle of Dreama Charron. Mary and Jim are survived by Eight Grandchildren, Nine Great-Grandchildren and Two Great-Great Grandchildren.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the visitation and funeral services for Mr. & Mrs. Witten will be private. A Livestream Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00am. You can access the livestream through the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home website or Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org/donate.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home website or Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
