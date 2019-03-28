|
|
Mary Moran Anderson, 81, of Herndon, Virginia died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at ADAMS-GREEN Funeral Home, Herndon, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 750 Peachtree Street, Herndon, VA. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13075 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD.A full obituary may be seen at www.adamsgreen.comDonations may be made in Mary's name to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 12531 Clipper Drive, Suite 102, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192-2355.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2019