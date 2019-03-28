Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anderson

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Anderson Notice
Mary Moran Anderson, 81, of Herndon, Virginia died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at ADAMS-GREEN Funeral Home, Herndon, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 750 Peachtree Street, Herndon, VA. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13075 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD.A full obituary may be seen at www.adamsgreen.comDonations may be made in Mary's name to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 12531 Clipper Drive, Suite 102, Woodbridge, Virginia 22192-2355.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Green Funeral Home
Download Now