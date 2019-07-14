Home

Mary Anderson


1926 - 2019
Mary Anderson Notice
Age 92, passed away July 8, 2019.

Born August 6, 1926 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Josephine (nee Damesyn) Krozack.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. Anderson, Sr.; sister, Johanna Krozack; and brother, Edwin Krozack; Mary is survived by her loving children, Thomas W. Anderson, Jr. (Mary Ellen Miller), Joan Moore (Gary), and Anthony Anderson (Alma Kukucka); former daughter-in-law, Beverly Anderson; beloved grandchildren, Kelly Anderson, Rebecca Moore (Charles Lockerman), Matthew Anderson, Theresa Pennington (Ross), Lauren Anderson, and Emily Moore; and five adored great-grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.

CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019
