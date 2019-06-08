Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Reposing
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Stella Maris Chapel
Mary Angela "Jo" Hull

Mary Angela "Jo" Hull Notice
On June 6, 2019, Mary Angela "Jo" Hull, beloved daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary (nee Gilbert) Hull and loving aunt of John "Tim" Hull and Ann Eicher. Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, June 12th from 5 to 8:30 PM. Jo will lie in repose at the Stella Maris Chapel on Thursday, June 13th from 10-10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Road Suite D; Timonium, MD 21093. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Remember
