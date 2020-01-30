|
On January 28, 2020 Mary Angela Soper (nee Parsons) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward C. Soper, Sr.; devoted mother of Edward C. Soper, Jr. and his wife Mary, and Darlene Rose and her husband Ron; cherished grandmother of Lauren Gallagher (Brian), Dana Morgan (Jason), Chase Soper, Kerri Gutridge (Dean), Colleen Rose, and David Hepner; she is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and their spouses.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton). Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Park. Those who wish may make a memorial contributions in Angela's name to an animal shelter of their choice. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020