Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Fullerton, MD
Mary Angela Soper Notice
On January 28, 2020 Mary Angela Soper (nee Parsons) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward C. Soper, Sr.; devoted mother of Edward C. Soper, Jr. and his wife Mary, and Darlene Rose and her husband Ron; cherished grandmother of Lauren Gallagher (Brian), Dana Morgan (Jason), Chase Soper, Kerri Gutridge (Dean), Colleen Rose, and David Hepner; she is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and their spouses.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton). Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Park. Those who wish may make a memorial contributions in Angela's name to an animal shelter of their choice. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020
