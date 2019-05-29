|
Hughes, Mary Angela (Button) On 11/20/18 in her adopted hometown of Murrells Inlet, S.C., dear Button passed away after an extended illness. Beloved daughter of the late Angelaand Francis Hughes. Survived by her sister M. Patricia O'Leary, brotherPatrick (Chaddie), beloved niece Jessica Hughes, all of Baltimore, and a host of cousins, as well as stepson Charles Hoerl (Renita). A memorial mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, east West Street, Baltimoreon Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 A.M., interment to immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 29 to June 2, 2019