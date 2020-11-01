1/
SISTER MARY ANITA SAFFRAN
On Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020, Sister Mary Anita Saffran, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Teresa E. Roeder and G. Joseph Saffran. She is survived by her brother G. Theodore Saffran and his daughter Lisa Marie Benton (David) and their three children Erin Marie Moxley (Alex), David Eric Benton II and Christiana Marie Benton and sister-in-law Patricia Lou Curtis and family. She is predeceased by her sister A. Virginia Saffran.

Burial will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Mary Anita Saffran will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister M. Anita may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Burial
11:00 AM
Villa Maria Cemetery
October 30, 2020
Aunt Anita, as I always knew her, never forgot me on my birthday or the holidays. She would always send me a card with warm wishes and Love. Heaven calls home another angel as we grieve for our loss. You will be missed greatly. My condolences to the rest of the family. With Love, David
David Leitner
Family
October 30, 2020
Aunt Anita, as I knew her, never forgot me on the holidays. She always sent a card with warm wishes and love. Heaven has gained another angel as we loose another family member. You will be missed greatly. Love and sympathy to the rest of the family.
David Leitner
Family
