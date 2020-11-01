On Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020, Sister Mary Anita Saffran, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Teresa E. Roeder and G. Joseph Saffran. She is survived by her brother G. Theodore Saffran and his daughter Lisa Marie Benton (David) and their three children Erin Marie Moxley (Alex), David Eric Benton II and Christiana Marie Benton and sister-in-law Patricia Lou Curtis and family. She is predeceased by her sister A. Virginia Saffran.



Burial will take place on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm, MD. A Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Sister Mary Anita Saffran will take place at a later date. Contributions in memory of Sister M. Anita may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.



