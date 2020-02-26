Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
The Church of the Nativity
Ridgley Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Black

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Black Notice
On February 22, 2020; Mary Ann Black (nee Kubinak); beloved wife of Francis J.(Jim) Black, Jr.; devoted mother of Francis J.(Jim) Black, III and his wife Sharon, Mary Beth Morekas and her husband Dean, Meg Black and her husband Keith Hoover and Erin Keely and her husband Dave.; loving grandmother of Katelyn Smith, Brian Egan Black, Sam Morekas and Mary Catherine Morekas.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 1 PM at The Church of the Nativity, Ridgley Rd. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -