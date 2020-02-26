|
|
On February 22, 2020; Mary Ann Black (nee Kubinak); beloved wife of Francis J.(Jim) Black, Jr.; devoted mother of Francis J.(Jim) Black, III and his wife Sharon, Mary Beth Morekas and her husband Dean, Meg Black and her husband Keith Hoover and Erin Keely and her husband Dave.; loving grandmother of Katelyn Smith, Brian Egan Black, Sam Morekas and Mary Catherine Morekas.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 1 PM at The Church of the Nativity, Ridgley Rd. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020