Mary Ann DiEmidio, 76, passed away peacefully at her home on August 25 after a long struggle with kidney disease. The beloved daughter of the late August Sr. and Jennie DiEmidio, she was a graduate of Seton High School and the Baltimore Studio of Cosmetology. Accomplished at crafts, Mary Ann would often be found sewing, quilting and creating magical gifts for friends and family. She cherished time with family and friends and will be deeply missed. Mary Ann is survived by her loving children, Gina Kuta and John Kuta Jr., her sister Susanna Muscedere (John), niece Michele O'Connor (Tom), nephew Mario Muscedere as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Lucille Bielut (Louis) and her brother August DiEmidio, Jr. A Celebration of Life gathering is not currently scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
