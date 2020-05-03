On April 30, 2020, MARY ANN EVERS of Silver Spring, MD passed away. Beloved wife of Richard J. Evers for 56 years; they moved to many places around the world together for his career in the Air Force. Loving mother of Stephanie Gonzales (Bobby) and Shelli Evers; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Julia and Michael Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her parents Luther A. Wells and Nellie M. Wells (nee Holliday) as well as her brother Robert and sister Sarah.
Due to the current pandemic, a virtual service will be scheduled in the next few weeks. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in the fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 208 Langston Rd., Perry, GA 31069. Donations will be split between Christ Lutheran and Abba House, which supports abused women in Perry, GA. For more service information and to make online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.