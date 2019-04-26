Home

Mary Ann Fravel Norville died on April 23, 2019, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, VA. Mary was born December 19, 1927, in Washington, D.C., and earned a BS in nursing at the Medical College of Virginia and MS in nursing education from Johns Hopkins University. Having served on the faculty of the University of Maryland and Essex Community College, she wrote the widely adopted textbook, Drug Dosages and Solutions. Mary is survived by her husband, The Reverend Doctor Charles Norville; five children, and many extended family. A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm in Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2019
