Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Mary Ann Hand
On April 28, 2019 Mary Ann Hand of Pikesville beloved wife of the late Robert James Hand. Mother of Bonnie Hand and Terry Bosse and her husband Martin. Sister of the late Virginia H. Moore and aunt of the late E. Glen "Scott" Moore.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Thursday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Friday, 9:45am at the funeral home. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Penn-Mar Foundation, 310 Old Freeland Road, Freeland, Maryland 21053. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
