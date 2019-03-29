Home

Mary Ann "Trixie" (Krygier) Malia

Mary Ann "Trixie" Malia (nee Krygier), age 94, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Richard Malia. Mary Ann was born on February 4, 1925 to the late Mayme E. Krygier( nee Schubert) and the late Andrew A. Krygier, Jr. loving mother of Rev. Thomas R. Malia. Also, survived by loving relatives and friends.Family members and friends will honor Mary Ann's life at the family owned and operated AMBORSE FUNERAL HOME OF LANSDOWNE, 2719 Hammonds Ferry RD., Lansdowne, Maryland 21227 with a public viewing on Sunday from 2pm-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 110 W. Lafayette Ave., Baltimore, MD 21217 beginning at 10am. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. At the family's request in lieu of flowers donations in Mary Ann's memory may be directed to Mercy Health Foundation, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
