On June 1, 2019; MARY ANN PERRY (nee Prevosto); beloved wife of the late Charles Stephen Perry, Jr.; devoted mother of Charles Perry III (Sharon Curley), John Timothy Perry, Joseph Perry (Bonnie), Maureen Langrehr (Robert), Jeanne Murphy (Gerard), Mary Ann Zarriello (Nicholas Turner), Patrick Perry (Karis), Brian Perry (Victoria,), Donald Perry, James Perry (Kathia), and Carol Keefe (Ray), loving sister of the late Joseph and Edward Prevosto; cherished grandmother of 22 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5 from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; and on Thursday, June 6 from 10-10:30AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 2 to June 3, 2019