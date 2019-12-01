Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
Mary Ann Ressler
On November 12, 2019; MARY ANN RESSLER (nee Kissel); beloved wife of the late Ross Ressler, loving sister of Rita Kissel; devoted aunt of Christopher Kissel, and Eric Kissel and his wife Sharla; dear great aunt of Kyle Joseph, Alexandra Jessica, and Dakota; special cousin of Larry Oravetz, Dolores Pilgian, Marian Krebs, and many other cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Kissel; brother, Joseph Kissel; and an infant sister.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7th from 10:30– 11AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11AM. Interment at a later date in Grandview Cemetery, Johnstown, PA.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
