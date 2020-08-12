Mary Ann Ritter Roth, 96, died on July 31, 2020. Daughter of the late Paul Andrew Ritter Sr. and Mary Angela Loden Ritter, born April 13, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. Lifelong resident of Catonsville, Mrs. Roth was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Henry Joseph Roth. Graduated from Mt de Sales Academy in 1943, worked for Western Electric and volunteered at St. Mark's and her high school, later working at UMBC after raising her children. A much loved, mother and "Mom Mom", she is survived by her children, Susan Ann Tomasulo (John), Indian Trail, NC, Mary Sandra "Sandy" Burgamy (Kirk), San Diego, CA, and Gary Joseph Roth(Eileen), Catonsville, MD, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, Paul A. Ritter Jr. and John L. "Jack" Ritter. The family wishes to thank those who lovingly cared their mother at the Evergreen care center at Charlestown and Gilchrist Hospice. There will be a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt de Sales Academy, 700 Academy Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228.



