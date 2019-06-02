|
On May 29, 2019, Mary Ann Simpson (nee Paglia) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Francis Simpson; devoted mother of Sharon A. Simpson and her partner Jeff Edgeworth; dear sister of Lucy Hite, Anthony Paglia and his wife Joyce, and Patrick Paglia and his wife Debbie. She was predeceased by numerous other siblings, as well as her longtime companion John Danelon. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial mass on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 10am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton, MD). Inurnment services will follow in the Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to the Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 2, 2019