Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Shrine of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Mt Washington
1701 Regent Road
Baltimore, MD
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
The Shrine of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Mt Washington
1701 Regent Road
Baltimore, MD
Mary Ann Thompson

Mary Ann Thompson Notice
Mary Ann Thompson passed away peacefully on February 10th 2020 at the age of 69. Her Husband James Thompson, preceded her in death. She is survived by Lynn Thomas, Janice Snyder and Patricia Hickey, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. On February 22, 2020 she will lie in state at The Shrine of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Mt Washington, 1701 Regent Road, Baltimore, Maryland, from 10 to 11 am, at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Internment, Parkwood Cemetery, Taylor Ave., Baltimore, Maryland, immediately following the service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -