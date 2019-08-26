|
|
On August 20, 2019, Sr. Mary Anne Broughton, SND de N, passed away at Mount Notre Dame Health Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Sr. Broughton was the beloved daughter of the late John and Anne Broughton.
Sr. Broughton will lie in state at Villa Julie Chapel, 1531 Greenspring Valley Road, Stevenson, MD on Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 am, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:45 am. Interment Ilchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Development Office, P.O. Box 157, Stevenson, MD 21153.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2019