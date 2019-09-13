Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Mary Anne "Maizie" Lund Notice
On September 10, 2019, Mary Anne "Maizie" Lund (nee Welsh) beloved wife of the late J. Bradley Lund; devoted mother of Anne Regan, Tim Lund and Amy Loughren; and dear sister of Bob Welsh passed peacefully in her sleep and joined her husband in heaven. She was very proud of her 10 grandchildren. Will Regan, Brad Regan, Mary Clare Regan, Sam Lund, Thomas Lund, Maggie Loughren, Joe Loughren, CP Loughren, Jack Loughren and Ian Loughren.

Maizie, a registered nurse and later a Real Estate Agent for Grempler Realty, raised her family in Towson, MD. A loving mom, she was known by her friends for her quick wit and amazing sense of humor.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday, Sept. 16th from 9 to 10 AM. A Funeral Mass will then be celebrated at St. Pius X Church at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
