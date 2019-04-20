Home

On April 12, 2019 MARY ANNE REW (nee Cellini) beloved wife of John W. Rew, Sr.; loving daughter of the late Mary E. & Orlando F. Cellini, Sr.; one sister, Margaret A. Vogel; one brother, the late Orlando F. Cellini, Jr.; devoted mother of Elizabeth A. Codd, Frances M. DiGiacomo and her husband, Charles J. DiGiacomo; John W. Rew, Jr.; cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews & friends.Mass Services will be celebrated at St. Dominic's Church, 5302 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21214 on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
