Beloved Sister of Mercy, Mary Annella Martin, who ministered at Mercy Medical Center for almost 50 years, passed away peacefully on Feb 6, 2020 at Mercy Springwell, her community's retirement home in Mount Washington. She was 90 years old and had been a Sister of Mercy for 63 years. She was a BSN graduate of Mount Saint Agnes College, and later earned her MSN at the University of MD. In 1961 she began her work at Mercy as a bedside nurse, then as a nursing instructor, and finally as Director of the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She remained at the hospital, holding various positions, till her retirement in 2010. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00AM in the chapel at Mercy Medical Center. Contributions in her name may be sent to Sisters of Mercy, 101 Mercy Drive, Belmont, NC, 28012.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020