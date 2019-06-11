On June 9, 2019, Mary Arminta (Klein) Bloom, of Ellicott City, beloved wife of Vernon Eugene (Gene) Bloom, cherished mother of Michael V. Bloom and his wife Hannelore, Kevin C. Bloom and his wife Brenda and Susan M. Anderson and her husband Charles, loving grandmother of Anna Bloom (Mueller) Alexandra Bloom Sheavly, Kristin Anderson-Little, Matthew Bloom, Emily Anderson and Christopher Bloom, caring great grandmother of Addison Sheavly and Klara Mueller and dear sister of Charles Klein Jr. and his wife Jackie, Mark Klein Sr. and his wife Sue, Pat Marsiglia and the late Edward, William and surviving wife Helen,& John Klein Sr. and his surviving wife Carolyn. Mrs. Bloom is also predeceased by her parents Charles Klein, Sr. and Mary (O'Donnell) Klein.Mrs. Bloom's family has had a long presence in Ellicott City with her family's business, West End Service, Inc. a fixture on the West End of Main Street since 1928. Mrs. Bloom served as President of the business. Mrs. Bloom was also an active member of Howard County Volunteer Fire Department working on the canteen unit and former Board of Directors Member. Mrs. Bloom also a life-long parishioner of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Ellicott City. She enjoyed dedicating her time to Our Daily Bread, the bereavement and financial committees, and as a Eucharistic Minister.Services were held June 12, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Ellicott City, Maryland. Interment at Poplar Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the following charities close to Mrs. Bloom's heart; , and The Alzheimer's Foundation. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary