Mary Ashe
Ashe. On October 17, 2020, Mary "Big Mom" Ashe (nee Smith) passed away; beloved wife of George E. Ashe; devoted mother of Geo. Wayne Ashe (MaryJane), Carolyn G. Smith (Raymond), Ralph R. Ashe, Gary A. Ashe (Kelli) and Mary M. Lehnhoff-Lentz (Joseph); loving grandmother of Daniel, Joshua, Amanda, Raymond, Brandy, Lindsy, Timothy, Jeremy, Adrianna, Desiree, Dakota, Robert, Krystal, Morgan, Kyle and the late Jennifer Ashe; great-grandmother of Brandon, Cameron, Jersey, Jason, Autumn, Bradley, Levi, Alaina, Trey, Lukas, Rowan and two more expected; sister of Helen Dunkes, Jane Ganga, Cindy Pilon and Patrick Smith; sister-in-law of Ruth Susemihl; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:30 am. (face masks are required to enter the building) Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cowenton United Methodist Church, 10838 Red Lion Road, White Marsh, MD 21162.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:30 AM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
