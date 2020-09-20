1/1
Mary Barbara (Hartpence) HITZROT
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Known to all as Bobbie) passed away on September 11, 2020. Her death was peaceful and in the presence of family soon after having a stroke.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Hitzrot in 2017. Bobbie is survived by her daughters Sandy Grubbs (Andy) of Chapel Hill, NC; Ellie Hitzrot (Stu Forman) of Arlington, MA; Kathy Kirby (Bill) of San Francisco, CA; and Ann Hitzrot of Portland, ME. Her grandchildren: Ben Forman (Janet Katzin) of Shaker Heights, OH; Alec Grubbs of Austin TX; Eliza Forman of Boston, MA; James Grubbs of Austin, TX; and Rayna Forman of Arlington, MA. Her sisters: Gerry Fields of Pomfret, VT and Joan Douglass of Hershey, NJ.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in her name to The Silver Bay YMCA at 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, NY 12874. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved