(Known to all as Bobbie) passed away on September 11, 2020. Her death was peaceful and in the presence of family soon after having a stroke.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Hitzrot in 2017. Bobbie is survived by her daughters Sandy Grubbs (Andy) of Chapel Hill, NC; Ellie Hitzrot (Stu Forman) of Arlington, MA; Kathy Kirby (Bill) of San Francisco, CA; and Ann Hitzrot of Portland, ME. Her grandchildren: Ben Forman (Janet Katzin) of Shaker Heights, OH; Alec Grubbs of Austin TX; Eliza Forman of Boston, MA; James Grubbs of Austin, TX; and Rayna Forman of Arlington, MA. Her sisters: Gerry Fields of Pomfret, VT and Joan Douglass of Hershey, NJ.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in her name to The Silver Bay YMCA at 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, NY 12874. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com