Services Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa 333 S Parke Street Aberdeen , MD 21001 410-272-4500 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Barnhart Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Barnhart

Notice Condolences Flowers Mary Elizabeth Barnhart (née O'Connor) of Aberdeen, MD died peacefully at BrightView Avondell on May 3, 2019 Bel Air, Maryland at the age of 88.Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry Lewis Barnhart and sister Nancie O'Connor Pierce of Grand Junction, CO and Fredric "Ted" O'Connor of Youngstown, OH. She is survived by daughter Becky and Scott Krieger, Bel Air, MD, daughter Joan and Craig Masotti, Canton, MD, son Ted and Caroline Barnhart, Byesville, OH and son Randy and Anne Barnhart, Manchester, NH. She loved her 6 Grandchildren and 8 Great Children.Mary was born on June 22, 1930 on the west side of Youngstown, Ohio to Detective Fredric T. O'Connor and Mary Rickert O'Connor. She graduated from Chaney High School in 1948 with honors and particularly noteworthy is the fact that she took Latin for all four years. She attended Bowling Green College. She met her future husband Henry Lewis Barnhart, at Christ Mission Camp in 1948. They were both counselors at the time. They were originally scheduled to be wed on November 25,1950 but the Great Thanksgiving Weekend Blizzard of 1950 covered Northeast Ohio with 28 inches of snow, postponing the wedding for a week. Mary and Lew's wedding rings forever bore the wrong wedding date engravings. Food prepared for their wedding, including sandwiches made with bread dyed green, pink, yellow and blue, was eaten by the families and neighbors who were snowed in by the blizzard. Lewis was living five miles away at his mother's house in Struthers, Ohio, and had to walk to Mary's West Side house to visit her on that snowy Saturday. Honeymoon was supposed to be in Washington, D.C. but the snow from the blizzard made travel difficult and they only got as far as Harrisburg in Lew's 1939 maroon Ford.Eventually Lew's career with the U.S. Army as a Mathematician took them to Madison, Indiana to work at a U.S. Army facility, Jefferson Proving Ground. In 1958, Mary and Lew relocated to work at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Aberdeen, Maryland to what would become their hometown for their family.Mary was a long-time member of Grove Presbyterian Church, Aberdeen, MD where she sang in the Choir for more than 40 years. Additionally, she held the posts of Deacon, Elder and Member of Session.In 1996, Mary was one of the founding committee members of Martha's Meal Soup Kitchen located in the kitchen of Grove Presbyterian Church. Lunch is served every Thursday to those in need. In 2005, Mary was surprised when Grove Church named the church kitchen in her honor: "Mary's Kitchen".Mary touched the lives of many people in Harford County. She worked for the Harford County Board of Education while working in the Bakerfield Elementary School Cafeteria. She could always be counted on for a loving smile and kind word to the students. She was active in the League of Women Voters and was involved in getting Harford County's Charter Home Rule initiative on the ballot and passed in 1972. She supported our soldiers by volunteering at the United Service Organizations (USO) in Aberdeen on Parke Street during the Vietnam War. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader while daughter's Becky and Joanie were active in those organizations.When husband Lew retired in 1983, Mary and Lew soon became volunteer delivery agents for Meals on Wheels. They did this for more than 20 years. In 1997, the Harford County, Maryland Department of Community Services awarded Mary and Lew as "Most Beautiful People" in recognition of their services to the community.Mary enjoyed sewing, ceramics, playing the piano and spending time with family in Youngstown, Ohio, Aberdeen and during annual family gatherings at Ocean City, Maryland.She will always be remembered for her positive attitude and love for everyone she met. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Brightview Avondell, for their AMAZING CARE AND COMPASSION. We also want to thank the Amedisys Foundation and Tribute Home Care for their tender assistance in her care. Calling hours are scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2019, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, 333 S Parke Street, Aberdeen, MD 21001 Phone: (410) 272-4500 https://www.tarringcargo.com/Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, May 17, 2019 at Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 East Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001 410-272-0896 https://www.facebook.com/grovepc/ Visiting hours: 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the parlor at Grove Presbyterian Church. 2:00 p.m. Celebration Service in the sanctuary. Reception to follow in Mitchell Hall in the Monroe Building at Grove Church.Memorial donations in her memory can be made to Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 East Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen, MD 21001. Check memo should designate in memory of Mary Barnhart. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices