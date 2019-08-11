Baltimore Sun Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Episcopal Church of St. Michael & All Angels
2013 St. Paul St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Episcopal Church of St. Michael & All Angels
2013 St. Paul St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Bennett Notice
On, August 5, 2019; Mary Evelyn Bennett (103 years old)

On Thursday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM. On Friday, Mrs. Bennett will lie instate at The Episcopal Church of St. Michael & All Angels, 2013 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD (21218) where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11AM with services to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the beloved requested expressions of sympathy be sent to: The Mary E. Bennett Higher Education Fund, The Episcopal Church of the Holy Covenant, 5657 The Alameda, Baltimore Md. 21239. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
Download Now