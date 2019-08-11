|
On, August 5, 2019; Mary Evelyn Bennett (103 years old)
On Thursday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM. On Friday, Mrs. Bennett will lie instate at The Episcopal Church of St. Michael & All Angels, 2013 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD (21218) where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11AM with services to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the beloved requested expressions of sympathy be sent to: The Mary E. Bennett Higher Education Fund, The Episcopal Church of the Holy Covenant, 5657 The Alameda, Baltimore Md. 21239. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019