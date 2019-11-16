Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maryland Masonic Homes Chapel "Bonnie Blink"
300 International Circle
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Maryland Masonic Homes Chapel "Bonnie Blink"
300 International Circle
Cockeysville, MD
View Map
Mary Benson
On November 13, 2019, Mary Virginia Benson (nee Lewis) passed away; beloved wife of the late A. Homer Benson; loving companion of the late Walter Salmon, Jr.; devoted mother of Gladys Benson White, Ph.D. and her husband Frank A. White and Janice L. Benson, M.D. and her husband Barry Mizock, M.D.; loving grandmother of Allison Benson White and her husband Noman Mirza, Amanda Louise Archila and her husband Ernesto, Lauren Mizock, Dan Flis, and Nick Mizock and his wife Carlene; great-grandmother of Ozzy Flis- Mizock.

Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Monday 3-6 pm. Funeral services will be held at the Maryland Masonic Homes Chapel "Bonnie Blink", 300 International Circle (Cockeysville) on Tuesday with visiting from 10-11 am at which time services will begin. Interment Jessops United Methodist Church Cemetery.

www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2019
