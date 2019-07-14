|
|
Mary Bernadette "Bunny" Klos Wiseman, 77, of Bel Air, MD passed away on July 11, 2019. Bunny is survived by her loving husband Lawrence W. "Larry" Wiseman; sons, Steve (Theresa) and David (Karen) Wiseman; grandchildren, Rebeca, Marissa, Sarah, Allison, Aubrey, Celeste, Luke and Micaela; great-grandchildren, Noah and Penelope; brother, Larry Klos (Christine Hurley) and many nieces and nephews. Receiving of friends will be held at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church, Forest Hill, MD on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 10–11 am followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in Bunny's memory to St. Ignatius Church, 533 East Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, MD 21050. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019