Mary Bernadine Pollock, age 85, of Marriottsville, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Biglen) Pollock.



Mary loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was considered kind and compassionate by all.



Her survivors include her sister, Juliana Pollock; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Swann and Robert, Joseph and Mary Pollock. She was also survived by many great nieces, great nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by her loving brother, George Pollock.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, from 4-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Eldersburg. Interment to follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Baltimore. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic attendance at the visitation, funeral mass and cemetery will be at 75% capacity and face masks are required.



