Mary Beth Grier, the daughter of William Humes Grier and Mary Kathryn Bradley, died on September 28, 2020 at Brightview Avondell in Bel Air, Maryland after a long and full life. She was born at the home of her grandfather, Dr. Hugh Francis Bradley, in Jarrettsville, Maryland on May 31, 1926. Her father's job took them to Philadelphia, Newark and Dover, Delaware, then Baltimore, Havre de Grace, and Towson before settling in Aberdeen during the Depression years.



Beth graduated from Aberdeen High School with the Class of 1943 and from Harcum Junior College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania in 1945. In 1946, she married the late James Wade Carroll, and had two sons: James Wade Carroll, Jr. and William Grier Carroll.



After their sons started school, she served for ten years as a substitute teacher for the Harford County Public Schools where she was popular with both the students and administrators. In 1964 she joined the First Harford Federal Savings and Loan Association in Aberdeen where she became the assistant vice president and principal loan officer during her 11-year tenure.



Among her civic contributions, Beth maintained the Aberdeen district office for George Adams, a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, served on the Board of Directors of the Historical Society of Harford County, was on the Aberdeen Appearance and Preservation Committee, and was president of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.



She was a member of the Grove Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen for over 80 years, the Evergreen Garden Club, Chapter Q of the PEO Sisterhood, and the Maryland Golf and Country Club. An avid golfer, she reluctantly gave up the sport in her 80s and focused on playing bridge regularly with several groups. Throughout her life, Beth was also an enthusiastic hostess who loved to entertain – cocktails and dinner parties with friends, as well as large family affairs for birthdays and other holidays. She was a passionate traveler and a keen reader who would consume several books each week.



Beth is survived by her son Bill (wife Marion), granddaughter Anna Carroll (husband Slobodan), great-granddaughter Emilia Droca, all in Baltimore, son Jim in Aberdeen, and former daughter-in-law Linda Fowle in Bermuda. She was predeceased by sisters Charlotte Grier, Carolyn Grier Fretz, and Eleanor Grier Lee. Her youngest sister, Ann Grier Thompson (husband Ed) survives in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and her beloved cat Katie.



She looked back on her life and said simply, "It's been good." Beth specifically requested that there be no funeral or other ceremony, but she did want people to remember her. Being fundamentally a very social person, she asked that friends and family honor her by filling a glass with their favorite and reflecting on the fullness of her life and how it touched their own. Being an animal lover, she asked that in lieu of flowers any memorial gifts be made to the Humane Society of Harford County (2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store