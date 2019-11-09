|
Mary J Bond, 85, died Nov 4, 2019 in Westminster, MD after a brief illness. Mary was born in Plattsburgh, NY, the daughter of Neil and Dorothy (Murcray) Bond. She had two sisters Elizabeth (Jack) Starr of Baltimore and Margaret (Robert) Warner of Keeseville, NY; three nieces, Jacqueline (Lynn) Oberlechner, Susan Warner, and Sandra (Ray) Fannan; great nieces and nephews.
Mary was a graduate of Western Maryland College. She was an art teacher at North Point Jr. High School. Mary loved spending her summers at the family camp on Lake Champlain. In her laters years, she spent many winters in Mexico. Mary will be missed by her many friends and family.
The "Dame of 34th St" would encourage you to support your local artists.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2019