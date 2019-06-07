|
|
On June 6, 2019, Mary Burke Maguire, beloved wife of the late Terrence Ward Maguire, devoted mother of Mary Brigid Krizek, Margaret Mary Maguire, Michael Terrence Maguire, Rosemary Frances Thompson and Miles Burke Maguire. Also survived by 9 granddaughters and 3 great-grandchildren. Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Monday from 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church (Govans). Interment New Cathedral Cemetery. Those desiring may make contributions to the Missionary Servants of the Most Blessed Trinity, P.O. Box 826842, Philadelphia PA 19182-6842 or Trinity Missions, 9001 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20903.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 7 to June 9, 2019