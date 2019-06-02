Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Ellison

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary C. Ellison Notice
On May 31, 2019 Mary C. Ellison (nee: Muse) beloved wife of the late William H. Ellison. Devoted mother of Frances Tate, Michael Kinkel, Louise Morgan, Evelyn Amtmann and William Ellison. Dear sister of Elsie Green and Anna Jacobs. Dear grandmother of Christina Roder, Rebecca and Todd Amtmann; Aaron, Steven and Collin Ellison. Dear great-grandmother of Ava Carty, Ethan & Ashton Wharton.Visitation Sunday afternoon 3-5 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Prayers Monday 11am. Entombment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now