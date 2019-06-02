|
On May 31, 2019 Mary C. Ellison (nee: Muse) beloved wife of the late William H. Ellison. Devoted mother of Frances Tate, Michael Kinkel, Louise Morgan, Evelyn Amtmann and William Ellison. Dear sister of Elsie Green and Anna Jacobs. Dear grandmother of Christina Roder, Rebecca and Todd Amtmann; Aaron, Steven and Collin Ellison. Dear great-grandmother of Ava Carty, Ethan & Ashton Wharton.Visitation Sunday afternoon 3-5 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Prayers Monday 11am. Entombment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 2, 2019