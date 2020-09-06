1/
Mary Catherine DONOVAN
On Monday, August 31, 2020, Mary Catherine (nee Brown) Donovan, resident of Oak Crest Village, age 94. Beloved wife of the late J. Ralph Donovan for nearly 50 years; devoted mother of Nancy Donovan Reed and husband Jim, Michael Donovan and wife Ellen Weibolt, Nolan Donovan Evans and husband Jonathan, Mark Donovan and wife Courtney and Brian Donovan and wife Kerry; loving grandmother of Kevin Reed and wife Christine, Douglas Evans and wife Rindcy, David Evans and wife Jessica, Kyle Reed, Peter Donovan, Patrick Donovan and wife Nicole, Beth Donovan, Kathleen Donovan, Ian Donovan, Neal Donovan and Kristin Donovan; proud great grandmother of Brendan and Grant Reed and Ramona and Tilda Evans. Also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Brown O'Shea, J. Donald Brown and Jerry Brown.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff of Gilchrist Hospice Care and Oak Crest Village for the loving care and support they provided to both Mary Catherine and her family.

Due to COVID restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Catherine's name to the Oak Crest Benevolent Fund or to Gilchrist Hospice Care. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
