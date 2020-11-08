On October 27, 2020, Mary Catherine "Kay" Gillis, age 75, passed away. Kay is survived by her daughter Kathleen Gillis Swartz and her husband William of Lake Balboa, California; her son Robert Clements Gillis and his wife Heidi of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; her son James Alexander Gillis and his wife Ashley of Baltimore, Maryland; her cherished grandchildren Mildred Caroline Gillis, John Macatee "Mac" Gillis, and Grant James Gillis; her sister Mary Dorothy Jones and husband Richard; her brother William Macatee and husband Mark; her brother-in-law John Gillis and wife Margaret; her brother-in-law Gene Francke; and numerous nieces and nephews.







She was preceded in death by her devoted husband David, loving daughter Susan, grandson William, parents James Edward Jr. and Dorothy, brother James Edward "Ned" III, sister Anne, and her two treasured Newfoundlands, Paddington and Wellie.



A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date when all of her friends and family can gather safely to celebrate her life. Those wishing to receive notice of arrangements can email their contact information to kaygillisinfo@yahoo.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kay's honor can be made to Colonial Newfoundland Rescue.



