Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus R.C. Church
10800 Old Court Road
Woodstock, MD
View Map
Resources
Mary Catherine McHale


1933 - 2019
Mary Catherine McHale Notice
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Mary Catherine "Cass" McHale (nee Furlong), age 86, of Westminster, MD, beloved wife of the late Thomas M. McHale, Jr., devoted mother of Maureen McHale, Karen Fox, Michael McHale (Jeanne), Mary Patricia Vielandi (James), Shannon McHale, and Thomas McHale III. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield (Beside South Carroll High School) on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM; Funeral Liturgy (MASS) will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00AM, at St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to St Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD or . www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019
