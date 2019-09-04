|
|
On Saturday, August 31, 2019, Mary Catherine "Cass" McHale (nee Furlong), age 86, of Westminster, MD, beloved wife of the late Thomas M. McHale, Jr., devoted mother of Maureen McHale, Karen Fox, Michael McHale (Jeanne), Mary Patricia Vielandi (James), Shannon McHale, and Thomas McHale III. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield (Beside South Carroll High School) on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM; Funeral Liturgy (MASS) will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00AM, at St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, 10800 Old Court Road, Woodstock. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to St Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, SD or . www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 4, 2019