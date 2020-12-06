Mary Christina Palmer, age 90, was called to the Lord on December 1, 2020. Mary is survived by her son Ramon L. Palmer, Jr. (Anna-Maria), and daughter, Lisa M. Epple (Carl). She was the loving grandmother of Michael Palmer, Maria Palmer, Danielle Epple, Garrett Epple, Grant Epple and Kyle Epple. She is preceded in death by her two brothers Michael Iacovelli and Frank Iacovelli.
Born on February 19, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland to Pasquale and Josephine Iacovelli, Mary was a proud Italian-American, as she often introduced herself. Mary graduated from Patterson Park High School. She served in various secretarial roles, beginning at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and ending with a celebrated 30-year career as the secretary of Epworth United Methodist Church in Cockeysville, where she fused many long-term friendships and memories.
Mary was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She enjoyed frequent calls and visits with her friends and family, and there was nothing more important in her life. A fierce and determined fighter, she was a two-time survivor of breast cancer, and she always enjoyed a spirited conversation about the news and politics.
Due to the Coronavirus, a private funeral is planned at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, where Mary was a congregant for 54 years. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the spring. Donations in her name can be made to St Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, Maryland, 21030 or visit www.sjpmd.org
